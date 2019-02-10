|
Bonnie Erickson
Centerville - Bonnie Elaine (Foss) Erickson, 86, died Feb. 6, 2019 at the Canton Good Samaritan Society. Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, February 12 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, February 11 at Scandia Lutheran Church, followed by a prayer service at 7PM.wassfuneralhome.com
Grateful for having shared her life are her son Tom (Amy) Erickson; her daughter Ann (Tim) DeLay; grandsons Andrew and Zach Erickson; and granddaughters Alli and Lexi DeLay.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019