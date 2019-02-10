Services
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Bonnie Erickson Obituary
Bonnie Erickson

Centerville - Bonnie Elaine (Foss) Erickson, 86, died Feb. 6, 2019 at the Canton Good Samaritan Society. Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, February 12 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, February 11 at Scandia Lutheran Church, followed by a prayer service at 7PM.wassfuneralhome.com

Grateful for having shared her life are her son Tom (Amy) Erickson; her daughter Ann (Tim) DeLay; grandsons Andrew and Zach Erickson; and granddaughters Alli and Lexi DeLay.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019
