1/
Bonnie Gudahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Gudahl

Salem, SD - Bonnie Gudahl, 81, of Salem, South Dakota passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at the Unite Church in Salem, on August 7, 2020 at 10:30. The family requests the wearing of masks and practice social distancing at the service.

She is survived by his sons Kevin (Alyson) Gudahl, Chicago, IL; Tim Gudahl of Pierre; his daughters Robin of Howard; Dawn (Jeff) Wood of Littleton, CO, and Brenda (Pat) Jolley of Canistota; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, twin brother Ronnie (Kay) Merriman of Pierre and brother Lyle (Margie) Merriman of Lakeland, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Gudahl family for disbursement to Bonnie's favorite charities. Preceded by her parents Fred and Gladys Merriman and her husband of 64 years, Gary. www.kinzleyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Unite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kinzley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved