Bonnie Gudahl
Salem, SD - Bonnie Gudahl, 81, of Salem, South Dakota passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at the Unite Church in Salem, on August 7, 2020 at 10:30. The family requests the wearing of masks and practice social distancing at the service.
She is survived by his sons Kevin (Alyson) Gudahl, Chicago, IL; Tim Gudahl of Pierre; his daughters Robin of Howard; Dawn (Jeff) Wood of Littleton, CO, and Brenda (Pat) Jolley of Canistota; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, twin brother Ronnie (Kay) Merriman of Pierre and brother Lyle (Margie) Merriman of Lakeland, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Gudahl family for disbursement to Bonnie's favorite charities. Preceded by her parents Fred and Gladys Merriman and her husband of 64 years, Gary. www.kinzleyfh.com