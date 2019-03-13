Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Brookings, SD
Bonnie Hanson Obituary
Bonnie Hanson

Sioux Falls - Bonnie Hanson age 86 of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. A celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., with burial at 4:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Brookings, SD. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls, Humane Society.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, David Hanson and Randy Boeve, both of Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; her siblings, Earl (Becky) Girton, Sioux Falls, Wayne Girton, Carlisle, IA, Harriet (Duane) Anderson, Madison, WI and Carol Maxon, Pittsburgh, MO.

Her parents, brother Clark, husband Stanley and daughters in-law, Margie and Lorrie, preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
