Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Husman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Husman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie L. Husman Obituary
Bonnie L. Husman

Lennox - Bonnie Husman 76, of Lennox, SD went to her heavenly home Thursday September 12, 2019.

Bonnie Grevillius was born February 3, 1943 she received her education and graduated from Brandon Valley. On September 14, 1963 she was united in marriage with Larry Husman. The couple lived in Brandon until moving to Lennox, SD in 1976. Bonnie retired from John Morell & Co. after 36 years.

Bonnie loved her family and cherished time spent with them.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Cindy (Fred) Barker of Lennox, SD, Candace (Bobby) Conner of Sioux Falls, SD, Joel (Beth) Husman of Raymond, MN; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, and her brother Tom Grevillius Hudson, WI.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister, Mona Grevillius; 1 brother Steven Grevillius; and a grandson, Joshua Marsh.

Funeral services will begin 2:00 pm Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now