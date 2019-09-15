|
Bonnie L. Husman
Lennox - Bonnie Husman 76, of Lennox, SD went to her heavenly home Thursday September 12, 2019.
Bonnie Grevillius was born February 3, 1943 she received her education and graduated from Brandon Valley. On September 14, 1963 she was united in marriage with Larry Husman. The couple lived in Brandon until moving to Lennox, SD in 1976. Bonnie retired from John Morell & Co. after 36 years.
Bonnie loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Cindy (Fred) Barker of Lennox, SD, Candace (Bobby) Conner of Sioux Falls, SD, Joel (Beth) Husman of Raymond, MN; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, and her brother Tom Grevillius Hudson, WI.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister, Mona Grevillius; 1 brother Steven Grevillius; and a grandson, Joshua Marsh.
Funeral services will begin 2:00 pm Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019