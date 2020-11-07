Bonnie Lee Kiley



Lake Wales, FL - Bonnie Lee Kiley of Lake Wales, Florida passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 82, from complications that occurred during a medical procedure.



Bonnie was born on August 8, 1938 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She attended Washington High School in Sioux Falls. She loved to travel, play cards, go to the theater, attend social events and play golf. She even shot a hole-in-one at Mountain Shadows Golf Links in Paradise Valley, AZ.



Bonnie worked as a dental assistant and a dental office manager for many years and loved providing compassionate care for every patient that walked through the door. Her career allowed her to connect and care for people, which was second nature for her.



Bonnie had a huge heart for animals and had many beloved animal connections throughout the years. She loved to pet sit and could always be trusted to take the best care of her animal friends. Her deep capacity for love and connection led her to volunteering at the Center for Active Generations in Sioux Falls. She kept the members' hearts happy with her amazing baked goods.



Bonnie had a smile that could light up a room. She spread positivity with the world by posting an encouraging message and a beautiful flower on Facebook. One of her favorite Bible verses that gave her inspiration was Proverbs 11:25 "The one who blesses others is abundantly blessed; those who help others are helped."



Bonnie moved to Florida in 2015 and quickly developed many amazing friendships. She loved attending St John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven, Florida. She enjoyed spending time at the pool, and could be found at the many social events offered in the community. Bonnie was also a volunteer at Lake Ashton BINGO in her free time. She loved to host friends and family in her Florida home. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her nephew, Troy. She loved to take him on trips and even took him swimming with dolphins. This was an absolute treasured memory for Bonnie.



Bonnie loved God and people. She had a heart for service and understood how to love her neighbor well. Bonnie was strong until the very end, putting her faith in Jesus, and holding his promises close to her heart.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William & Virginia Callahan, and sister, Charlene Snyder. She is survived by her nephew, Troy Snyder, and countless other friends, whom she cherished.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store