Bonnie Lewin

Hartford - Bonnie Lou (Hollmann) Lewin, 73, a lifelong resident of Hartford, SD, died peacefully after a short battle with cancer on October 4, 2020, at Sanford Ava House in Sioux Falls, SD, with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Hartford City Park. The family is requesting masks and to bring your own chair. The service will also be streamed on the Christ Lutheran Church website. Private interment will be held at the Hartford Cemetery.

Bonnie was born April 10, 1947, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Eugene and Louella (Helling) Hollmann. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1965 and then attended the University of South Dakota where she majored in elementary education and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She graduated from Sioux Falls College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

On February 17, 1968, she was united in marriage with Rodney Lewin also of Hartford. They began their life in Hartford where Bonnie began her teaching career at the West Central school district. She taught kindergarten for one year and then first grade for the remainder of her 41 years. She was named teacher of the year in 2004. Later in her career, she continued to educate children through the Title One / Reading Recovery program where she worked until her retirement in 2007. From 2008 to 2012, Bonnie returned as a Reading Recovery Teacher. After her second retirement she continued to volunteer and substitute teach until February 18, 2020. Bonnie was a kind, caring, loving, and giving person who positively influenced the lives of everyone she met. She was a friend to all and always put their needs above her own.

Bonnie was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary, SDEA, and she was an active volunteer at the Hartford Senior Citizens Center.

Bonnie was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother and was a loving and caring friend to everyone. She enjoyed family vacations, traveling with friends and caring for her dogs Josie and Torrey. Most of all, Bonnie loved spending time and cooking for her five grandchildren and attending their sports and activities.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Rodney; mother-in-law, Helen Lewin, Hartford, SD, sister Nancy (Larry) Weber, Belleville, IL, brother-in-law. Haldon (Nancy) Lewin, Albuquerque, NM, sister-in-law, Stephanie Lewin, Hartford, SD, son Darin (Kandice) Lewin, Hartford, SD, daughter Angie (Gordy) Haldeman, Hartford, SD, five grandchildren, Taylor Lewin, Ames, IA, Allison & Max Lewin, Hartford, SD, Broc & Rylee Haldeman, Hartford, SD and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to the West Central Elementary Title Program.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
October 5, 2020
She will be missed. She was so kind to everyone she met. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She taught my children in school and they loved and respected her. She was an amazing person in so many ways. She lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, her husband and children. She loved her friends. I loved spending time with her. Her smile and personality could light up a room. Rest in peace my friend, until we meet again.
DONNA WEELDREYER
Friend
