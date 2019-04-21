Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Sorsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Sorsen


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Sorsen Obituary
Bonnie Sorsen

Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids - Bonnie Sorsen, 83, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 will be held in the St. Mary Church Hall from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the church followed by the Rosary.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now