|
|
Bonnie Sorsen
Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids - Bonnie Sorsen, 83, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 will be held in the St. Mary Church Hall from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the church followed by the Rosary.
www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019