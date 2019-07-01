|
|
Bradley Neil Selters
Lincoln - Bradley Neil Selters left this world on Wednesday, June 27th in Lincoln, NE, while surrounded by family. Brad was born on August 4th, 1951 in Alamosa, CO to Florence and Harold Selters. During his life, Brad touched hundreds of young lives while coaching youth wrestling in Fort Lupton, CO & Dell Rapids, SD. In addition to coaching wrestling, Brad loved watching his grandchildren compete in everything from softball to lacrosse. While at home, Brad loved making home improvements, his four-legged furry children (pups) and taking care of his vegetable garden, including his "Mortgage Maker" tomato plants. Brad is survived by his wife (Lauri Hackett), sons (Milt Murphy, Jeremy Murphy, Sean Selters, Greg Selters), Daughter (Casey Gillett), and 11 grandchildren .
Celebrations of Life will occur on Saturday, July 6th starting at 1 pm at Jacky's Restaurant, 3308 E. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103 & Saturday, July 13th starting at 6 pm at Hart Park, 467 Jackson Ave, Firestone, CO 80520.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 1, 2019