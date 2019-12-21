|
|
Braxton Novak
Sioux Falls - Braxton Novak, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 12:19 am, with his family by his side, at the Children's Hospital in Omaha, NE. He was 5 years, 3 months and 22 days.
Braxton was born at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls on August 27, 2014 to Katie Novak and Garrett Jones. He attended Hawthorne Elementary for almost 2 years.
Braxton, was so full of life and love. No matter what he was going through he found a way to smile. He loved so many things! He loved people and when it was your time to go he would say "k bye".
He loved playing Nerf guns and playing card games like Old Maid (even though he somehow never got the old maid.) He loved to read books and Pete the Cat became his new favorite. He loved to watch "fail videos" and to see other peoples reaction!
He was his own superhero, but he enjoyed going to Rainbow Comics. Even though Braxton was only 5, he made so many people smile and wanted to enjoy being a kid. He was dealt a rough hand from the start but he put up such a strong fight. He never gave up.
Grateful for having share his life are his mother, Katie Novak and father, Garrett Jones; grandparents, Allen and Valerie Novak and John and Kathy Haddock; aunt and uncles, Tyler & Jennifer Novak, John & Sarah Jones, and Dylan Haddock; cousins, Mason and Mackenzie Novak; great-grandparents, Emil and Char Novak and Eugene Pett. He was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents; Arnold and Dolores Vitek.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 with family present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 pm at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019