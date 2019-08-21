Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Southeastern Church of Christ,
1208 South Southeastern Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Breanna Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Breanna Jane Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Breanna Jane Larson Obituary
Breanna Jane Larson

Sioux Falls - Breanna Larson, 33, passed away August 17, 2019 in Sioux Falls at her home of natural causes. She was born on March 18, 1986 to Wendy Larson and Robert "Bob" Owens in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She is survived by her mother: Wendy Larson-Hickcox, and step-father: Gary Hickox; father: Robert Owens; siblings: Kristi and Bradley and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, August 22 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Southeastern Church of Christ, 1208 South Southeastern Avenue, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Breanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now