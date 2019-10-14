|
|
Brenda DeJong
Sioux Falls - Brenda (Born) DeJong went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 12, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1957 to Dale and Anita Born in Mankato, MN. When she was 10 years old, her family moved to Yankton, SD, where she was educated and lived many years of her life. She participated in band, orchestra, chorus, and tennis in high school. She was nominated to All-State Orchestra and Chorus her senior year. She graduated with honors from Yankton High School in 1975. She taught piano lessons starting in 9th grade until she attended medical school in 1988, and composed several piano pieces, including The Waltz for her daughter Amy's wedding.
Brenda attended the University of South Dakota in Springfield and Vermillion, SD. In 1988 she started medical school at the University of SD Medical School in Vermillion. She obtained her undergraduate degree when she completed her second year of medical school. She commuted from Yankton to Vermillion to attend medical school, and later from Sioux Falls to Vermillion. With the help of her sister, Lori, and her mother, Anita, who cared for her three small children, Brenda graduated with her class in 1992. She graduated from the Sioux Falls University of SD Medical School Family Practice Program in 1995. She worked one year at the McGreevy Clinic in Brandon, SD. She then served the Yankton community in family practice from 1996-2005 until she had a nearly fatal carbon monoxide poisoning. She retired after that injury and moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to her family and her doctors. She was on the Women's Shelter Board in Yankton, the Yankton Medical Clinic Home Health Board, mentored third year medical school students in the Yankton Model Program, and served her community in family practice with an emphasis on women's health with a special interest in helping abused women.
Brenda was blessed with three children; Jennifer Waters, Sioux Falls, Amy (Ryan) Lange, Willmar, MN, and Christopher (Christin) DeJong, Sioux Falls. She was also blessed with six grandchildren; Ellary Lange, Telilie Lange, Emelia DeJong, Reuben DeJong, Theodore DeJong, and Everett DeJong. Brenda is also survived by a brother, Dean (Ann) Born, Sioux Falls, their children Mallary (Cody) Van Tol and Jordan Born, a sister Lori (Raymond) Schelhaas, Edgerton, MN and their children Ashley, Sara and Kaitlyn. She is also survived by a great niece, Nelly Van Tol, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her father, Dale Born, preceded her in death on August 12, 2010 and her mother, Anita Born, on September 23, 2018.
Memorial Services will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to the Yankton Women's Shelter or the Sioux Falls Children's Inn.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019