Hartford - Brenda Lou Dunn, age 67, a resident of Hartford, SD for over 40 years, passed away after a short, courageous battle with cancer at Ava's House, Sioux Falls, SD. She was surrounded by her family, friends, and faith community as she passed on Saturday, June 22. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Falls Park farmers market area, located at 131 East Falls Park Dr., Sioux Falls, SD, 57104 on Saturday, June 29 at 5 pm.
Brenda was born February 22, 1952 at Lyon County Hospital in Rock Rapids, IA. She loved playing on the farm with her siblings and spent many days dressing up her little brother into her very own baby doll. She graduated from Central Lyon High School in 1970 and married Michael Lynn Dunn on July 21, 1973, in Rock Rapids, IA. They were married 46 years. She graduated with a Registered Nurse diploma from Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1973. She made many lifelong friends in nursing school and continued to get together reminiscing on the "good old times" of nursing. She had a very long, successful career as a much-loved nurse including tenures in Madison, SD, Sioux Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, VA Hospital, Good Samaritan Society, a home health care nurse in Sioux Falls, and a school nurse for the West Central school district. Every patient and family she encountered left a footprint on her heart and she felt immense pride in her calling as a nurse. She was looking forward to taking care of all the babies and children in heaven. Throughout her career she displayed compassion and kindness to all and she is still remembered by many, many patients and their families. These are traits she was able to pass along to her children as health care providers.
Brenda had a passion for her family and friends and had innumerable interests. She was member of The Coffee Quilting Group and an accomplished seamstress, quilter, and cross stitcher. There wasn't a craft she didn't partake in at some point in her life. She loved the outdoors and was a daily walker, bike rider, partook in water aerobics, played softball, and enjoyed herself as a spectator of many sporting events. Brenda was the unofficial "mayor" of the Hartford Heights Community where she partook in her own "Community Watch" and "beautification projects" ensuring her neighbors were safe and all the flowers were well cared for. She was an avid gardener herself after tending to the land for many years. Brenda was a long standing, loyal member of the United Methodist Church (Hartford, SD) where she played the chimes and received her mission pin in Fall 2010 for being a part of many community activities. Brenda and her husband Mike were members of the Tri-state Classic Car Club traveling around in their 1955 2-10 Chevy to car shows with their three children in tow. One of the many hand made matching outfits the girls wore were poodle skirts and she loved to show them off any chance she could. In the past, Mrs. Dunn was an initiator and active coach for Odyssey of the Mind, a creative, problem solving program involving West Central students (Hartford, SD). She had an uncanny ability to inspire others in a deep and positive manner and provided love and guidance to many of the children in her presence over the years.
Mrs. Dunn had many collections including Precious Moments Figurines and had collected nativity scenes from around the world that she proudly displayed every holiday season, her favorite time of the year. She was passionate about all living beings and the home always had at least one cat. Sammy, her bestest kitty friend, will miss her dearly but knows that she is taking care of Sonic and the others in heaven.
She was the matriarch of her family and dearly loved my many. She is survived by her beloved husband: Michael (Hartford, SD); 3 loving and attentive daughters: Andrea (Phoenix, AZ), Alisa (Denver, CO), and Arica (Nathan) Christensen (Milwaukee, WI); 2 sisters: Glenda Moser, (Raleigh, NC), Charlene (Al) Buffington (Seattle, WA), and 2 brothers: Henry (Sue) Delfs (Kingsley, IA) and Darryl Delfs (Council Bluffs, IA); Sister-in-law Orva (Tom) Voth (International Falls, MN). She has 12 nieces and nephews that live throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Brenda Lou Dunn in a special way may send gifts in her memory to the Brenda Dunn Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank, Sioux Falls, SD. To epitomize Brenda's true spirit of community and fellowship, your gifts will be used to further her love of nature and togetherness. www.kinzleyfh.com
