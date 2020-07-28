1/1
Brenda Vandersnick
Brenda Vandersnick

Sioux Falls - Our vibrant, loving mother, Brenda Vandersnick, who successfully battled cancer with a bone marrow transplant from her sister and struggled with Graph vs. Host complications for 12 years, went to heaven on Thursday, July 23rd, peacefully in her sleep, with her children at her side. True to her generosity in life, she decided to donate her body to the USD School of Medicine the hopes that she can assist in illuminating how to fight the rare strain of cancer she defeated.

Brenda Jo has always been known for her radiant joy, hope, and stubborn will to live. She was a fierce friend and faithfully loved Jesus Christ. Her greatest passion was making memories with her family, playing games, evoking laughter, getting adventurous out of doors, and getting muddy in her garden with her granddaughter.

Brenda is survived by her three children, Alexia (Ethan), Ariana (Andrew), Mark John (Anna); her Granddaughter, Lemony; her nephews, Thomas, Joseph, Christopher; her niece, Carlotta; her mother, Patricia; and a handful of pet-grandbabies.

She has left a beautiful legacy of perseverance, hope and light.

In lieu of flowers, we would like to request donations towards Cancer Care - a company who provides various types of support:https://www.cancercare.org/donate-now. Chapel Hill Funeral Home assisted the family.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
