Brenton Johnson
Sioux Falls - Brenton Taylor Johnson, age 29, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Brenton's family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Brenton Taylor Johnson, son of Robert "Bob" and Lori (Hartmann) Johnson was born June 26, 1990, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Grandparents, Wayne and Millie dubbed him their "tough egg". His sister Hillery was his first friend and secret sharer. He was always looking out for her and making sure she was protected and supported. He was a 2009 graduate of Washington High School. He had also taken classes at SDSU in Brookings. He has been employed with Muth Electric for the past year and a half. Brenton had a taste for pop tarts, pancakes, chocolate lava cake, and tootsie roll pops. His involvement in sports like darts, pool, disc golf, slow pitch softball, golf, and basketball stretched his friend circle far and wide. When he did spend time inside, he enjoyed playing dominos, video games, watching the Denver Broncos and Boston Red Sox, and spending time with his family. Brenton and his father took many memorable mountain biking trips and trips to the College World Series. His contest-winning mustache was worn with pride and was always taken care of.
Brenton was the son everyone dreams of, he was kind, caring, loyal, patient, and just an all-around great guy. He was a proud uncle to August who he loved unconditionally. Every day was lived to the fullest and he was looking forward to a bright future.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Bob and Lori of Sioux Falls; sister, Hillery (Codi) Terrill of Sioux Falls; nephew, August of Sioux Falls; grandmothers, Harriet (Don) Huether of Volin, SD and Jean (Wayne) Winterfeld of LeMars, IA; uncle, Jim (Rochelle) Johnson of Hill City, SD; and his cat, Smokie.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dean Johnson and Ray Hartmann; and two uncles, Brad Hartmann and Mitch Hartmann.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019