1987 - 2020
Brett J. Koupal

Sioux Falls - Brett James Koupal, 32, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Beacon House through Lifescape after having a grand mal seizure.

Bret was born December 13, 1987 in Sioux Falls to his parents, Renee and James R. Koupal. Brett had severe autism, non-verbal and was one of the biggest joys in his family's lives. His kind, gentle and happy demeanor blessed everyone who came to know him personally. Brett loved reading, numbers and all Disney shows and music. He had a deep faith in Christ which was obvious in his daily choice of reading material.

Left to cherish Brett's memories are his mother, Renee Koupal of Sioux falls, SD; two grandparents, Leon and Zona Robsahm of Sioux Falls; his sister, Emily Allford of Sioux Falls and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Brett's sudden passing leaves holes in our hearts, but we believe he is now talking, singing and exploring Heaven with loved ones!

Private graveside services for Brett will be held.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
