George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
1987 - 2019
Brian Clauson Obituary
Brian Clauson

Sioux Falls - Brian Clauson, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died unexpectedly on September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Goodwill of the Great Plains, 3100 W. Fourth Street, Sioux City, IA, 51103.

Brian Curtis Clauson, son of Mark and Nancy (Price) Clauson was born July 19, 1987, at Sioux Valley Hospital. He grew up in Sioux Falls, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2006. Music was the light that brought his life purpose. His favorite band was Korn, but he listened to rap and hip hop. Brian also enjoyed playing the guitar. He was currently employed at Goodwill. Mark loved taking father-son trips with Brian to Big Stone Lake. Nothing made Brian prouder than becoming an uncle.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mark and Nancy of Sioux Falls; brother, Andrew Clauson of Minneapolis; sister, Caroline Clauson of Minneapolis; nieces, Avery Rush, Brynn Bearshield, and Jordin Clauson; nephews, Noah Bearshield and Max Bearshield; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allan and Anne Clauson and Curtis and Beverly Price; and an uncle, Bob Price.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
Remember
