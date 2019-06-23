Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Sioux Falls - Brian Michael Buck died unexpectantly of heart failure at his home in Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Brian was born at the US Army Hospital in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 23, 1966 to Vernon and Barbara Buck.

Brian was raised in the Minneapolis and Sioux Falls areas and was an active member of the Clubhouse at 5th Street. Brian worked at several jobs before illness forced him into early disability retirement. Brian enjoyed watching TV, playing video games, listening to music, and nature walks.

Brian is survived by his mother Barb (Martin) Weber, Sioux Falls; his father Vern (Laurie) Buck, Arizona; and one brother Chris (Reeko) Buck, Yokohama Japan.

Memorial service will be on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019
