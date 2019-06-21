Services
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Brian Wesche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wesche

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian Wesche Obituary
Brian Wesche

Centerville - Brian Wesche, 58, died unexpectedly June 18, 2019 at his home in Centerville. He is survived by his daughter, Paige (Wesche) Ness, her fiancée, Brian Schmidt, and his granddaughter, Lillian of Fort Mill, SC; 2 sons, Lee and Jackson Wesche of Centerville; his mother, Ina (Gappa) Wesche of Watertown; 2 sisters, Julie (Steve) Foerster of Brookings and Gretchen Wesche of Maple Grove, MN; brother, Bradley Wesche of Watertown; many cousins, particularly the Randy (Barb) Knudtson family of Sioux Falls; and many friends in Watertown and Centerville. Memorial services will be 1PM Sat., June 22nd at Wass Funeral Chapel in Centerville. Memorials may be directed to the , an animal Humane Society, or to Paige Ness, 2190 Durand Road, Fort Mill, SC. 29715. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 21, 2019
