Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Flandreau, SD
Bruce A. Christiansen Obituary
Bruce A. Christiansen

Flandreau - Bruce A. Christiansen, 67, of Flandreau, SD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Avera Flandreau Hospital, Flandreau. Bruce was born September 15, 1952 at Camp Pendleton, CA to Robert and Edith (Pulscher) Christiansen. He received his education at Riverview and Tidd Country Schools and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1970. Bruce graduated from SDSU in Brookings, SD with a double major in botany and biology. He worked on several ranches in Wyoming and western South Dakota. Following a car accident he 1987, he started working at J & K Lumberyard in Flandreau. Bruce retired in 2015 due to ill health. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Bruce enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, horses, had animals of all kinds on his farm, attending gun shows and owned a gun collection. Bruce enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and all babies.

Bruce is survived by his mother Edith; four siblings, Gary (Jane) Christiansen, Winona, MN; Debra (Marlin) Schrecengost, David Christiansen and Barbara (Russell) Kneebone, all of Flandreau; 10 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew. Bruce was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.skrochfc.com
