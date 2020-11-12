1/2
Bruce and Jerry Fowlds
1950 - 2020
Bruce & Jerry Fowlds

Baltic & Crooks - Bruce Lynn Fowlds, 70, of Crooks, and his brother, Jerry Bryant Fowlds, age 72, of Baltic, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in an automobile accident in Sioux Falls.

Private family funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks, SD. Service will be livestreamed beginning at 9:55 AM on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Pioneer Cemetery, rural Baltic, SD. Visitation will be held Monday November 16, 2020 from 3-7:00 PM in the Family Life Center at West Nidaros Lutheran Church. Masks are required in the church.

Full obituaries may be viewed at www.minnehahafuneralhome.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
