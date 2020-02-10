Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Bruce Beck

Bruce Beck Obituary
Bruce Beck

Worthing - Bruce Beck, age 88, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. Visitation, with family present, will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Bruce was born on April 21, 1931 in Sioux Falls, SD to Clarence and Grace (Roberts) Beck. He graduated from Washington High School. He moved to the family farm west of Canton while raising his family. He later moved to the ranch near Winner, SD where he married Lois Stoner. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. He was hardworking cowboy who loved his ranch, his cows and watching Walker Texas Ranger.

He is survived by his children: Terry (Kelly) Beck, Steve Beck, Angie (Terry) Graves, Kevin (Ginger) Beck, and Val (Bruce) Ereth; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friends, Don and Lucy Schmidt; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; infant son Vincent Roberts Beck; son Vincent "Vince" Roberts Beck; and sister, Bonnie. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
