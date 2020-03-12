|
Bruce Flint
Sioux Falls - Bruce Flint, 75, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Sandy, Sioux Falls, SD; children Kristi (Jason) Leyden, Hickory Creek, TX, Karri (Keith) Olinger, Lewisville, TX, Stephen Flint and Scott Flint, Sioux Falls, SD; siblings Bryce (Carmen) Flint, Sturgis, SD, Jean Plummer, Frisco, TX, Jan Ross, Carrollton, TX; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Miller South Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Miller Southside Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020