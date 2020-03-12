Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Bruce Flint

Bruce Flint Obituary
Bruce Flint

Sioux Falls - Bruce Flint, 75, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Sandy, Sioux Falls, SD; children Kristi (Jason) Leyden, Hickory Creek, TX, Karri (Keith) Olinger, Lewisville, TX, Stephen Flint and Scott Flint, Sioux Falls, SD; siblings Bryce (Carmen) Flint, Sturgis, SD, Jean Plummer, Frisco, TX, Jan Ross, Carrollton, TX; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Miller South Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Miller Southside Chapel.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
