HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Bruce Hasche
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Bruce Hasche

Bruce Hasche Obituary
Bruce Hasche

Sioux Falls, SD - Bruce Hasche, 66, passed away unexpectedly from an unknown medical condition on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. A private family interment will take place prior to the funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery.

A man of deep faith, Bruce was ever humbled by and grateful for the love and support he received from his family and friends. He is survived and missed by his wife, Wendy; sons Bret (Dana) and Ben (Elise) Hasche; daughter Megan (Eric) Tvedt; and sisters Beth (Randy) St. Clair and Elaine Hasche.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce's family kindly asks that you direct memorials to Church on the Street, the Bruce and Wendy Hasche Family fund at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, or the Bruce and Wendy Hasche Vocal Music Scholarship at the University of South Dakota.

Bruce's full obituary can be found at

www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
