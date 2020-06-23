Bruce Johnson



Sioux Falls - Bruce Johnson died June 12, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 75.



Bruce Knox Johnson was born August 19, 1944 to Curtis and Beverly (Knox) Johnson in Montrose, SD. He was a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.



He spent most of his life running heavy equipment and worked as County Highway Superintendent in Sully and Potter Counties. God gave him the gift of singing and he enjoyed sharing it with others and participating in small bible study groups.



He is survived by his children Julie (Mike) Thelen, Fort Pierre, SD; Curtis Johnson, Pierre SD; Holly Clifford Pipestone, MN; Bruce Johnson Jr, St. Louis Park, MN; Joel Johnson, Pierre, SD; Kathryn Johnson, Pierre, SD; Jessica Johnson, Lincoln NE., numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one grandson Skyler, and brother-in-law and sister, Melvin and Mary Schmitz.



Graveside service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Montrose Cemetery. All are welcome.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store