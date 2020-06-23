Bruce Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Johnson

Sioux Falls - Bruce Johnson died June 12, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 75.

Bruce Knox Johnson was born August 19, 1944 to Curtis and Beverly (Knox) Johnson in Montrose, SD. He was a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

He spent most of his life running heavy equipment and worked as County Highway Superintendent in Sully and Potter Counties. God gave him the gift of singing and he enjoyed sharing it with others and participating in small bible study groups.

He is survived by his children Julie (Mike) Thelen, Fort Pierre, SD; Curtis Johnson, Pierre SD; Holly Clifford Pipestone, MN; Bruce Johnson Jr, St. Louis Park, MN; Joel Johnson, Pierre, SD; Kathryn Johnson, Pierre, SD; Jessica Johnson, Lincoln NE., numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one grandson Skyler, and brother-in-law and sister, Melvin and Mary Schmitz.

Graveside service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Montrose Cemetery. All are welcome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved