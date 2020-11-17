Bryan EngelSioux Falls - Bryan Lynn Engel passed away on November 14, 2020 at age 79. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Bryan was born on March 22, 1941 at Ipswich, SD. He was the son of Wilbert and Jennie (Pond) Engel. He graduated from Volga High School and then attended South Dakota State University where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in economics. He proudly served his country as a First Lieutenant in Vietnam from 1967-1969 where he earned a Bronze Star. He married June Priest on May 15, 1971 and they had two children, Michele and Mark. Bryan managed various retail stores over the years in Colorado, Aberdeen, SD., Brookings, SD., Madison, SD and finally in Sioux Falls, SD which has been home since 1991.He was a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. He enjoyed telling stories, woodworking, home improvement projects, caring for his yard, singing, playing cards, ice cream and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a very special dad and grandpa who let his family know often how much he loved them.Bryan is survived by his wife, June of Sioux Falls; his daughter, Michele (Dan) of Mitchell; son, Mark (Natalie) of Plainfield, IL; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Neal and Dave; and his sister, Esther.His immediate family will be holding a private funeral at 1:00pm Friday. Friends are welcome to the committal service, gathering at 1:50 Friday at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for gifts to be sent to Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church or the Sioux Falls Humane Society.You may view the live stream of the funeral by visiting the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page. The link will be posted on the Miller website shortly.