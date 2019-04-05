|
|
Bryan Peterson
Garretson - Bryan Dean Peterson, 48 of rural Garretson passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his rural Garretson home.
Visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Swedona Covenant Cemetery, rural Brandon.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons, Jacob Christensen and Bryan Bruins, both of Sioux Falls; a grandson, Easton; his father, Dean (Jeannie) Peterson, Garretson; brother, Ryan (Abbie) Peterson, Garretson; sisters: Staci (Stephen Rueber) Anderson, Canton, and Dawn Anderson, Brandon; three nephews, Trenton Karli, Jase Peterson, and Andrson Rueber; a niece, Samantha (Blake Story) Peterson; uncles, Ron Sundem, Larry and Dale Peterson and an aunt Marcia Bonte; many other relatives and friends; and his dogs, Macy and Ozzy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol; his grandparents; and an uncle, Lynn.
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019