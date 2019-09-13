|
Buck Hanus, Jr.
Sioux Falls - Raynor "Buck" Hanus Jr. died September 9, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls SD with his family and friends by his side. He was 55.
Buck was born February 12, 1964 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Raynor and Joan (Way) Hanus. He attended Sioux Falls public schools, and graduated from Washington High School in 1982. Following high school, Buck moved around quite a bit and learned quite a few different trades. He lived in Texas, Boston, and California, before settling in Las Vegas for several years. While in Las Vegas, Buck married the love of his life, Rhonda, in 2004. In 2005, Buck and Rhonda moved back home to Sioux Falls to be near family and friends. He went to work for J&R Auto as a Tech Specialist.
Buck was a very outgoing, social guy. He enjoyed spending his time surrounded by his friends. He enjoyed fishing and going to concerts. As a kid, he really loved to play hockey, and was quite good at it. He was also an excellent pool player.
Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Joan; sister, Lynn Robinson of Sioux Falls; niece, Aimee Wood (Grant) of Sioux Falls; nephew, Justin Fodness, (Jenay) of Sioux Falls; and their daughter, Rylee, as well as countless lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Rhonda; father, Raynor; sister, Shela Fodness; and brother, Randy Hanus.
A celebration of his life will be held at Hillcrest Church at 4301 E 26th St Sioux Falls on Saturday, Sept 28 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019