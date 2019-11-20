|
|
Bud Twedt
Alcester - Wayne "Bud" Twedt, 89, died Nov. 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Care Center in Hawarden, IA. Bud is survived by his wife, Darlene, Hawarden, IA; 4 daughters, Cheryl Kruid (Randy), Hudson, SD, Joanne Paulsen (Ray), Karen Hartwick (Tom) and Mary Jensen (Doug) all of Beresford, SD; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:30AM Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester, SD with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch & fellowship following funeral service and military honors. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019