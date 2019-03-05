|
Burdette Miller
Colton - Burdette R. Miller, 94, of Sioux Falls formerly of Colton died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at USD Sanford Medical Center.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Colton. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Pearl, Sioux Falls; a brother, Dwight Miller, Port Washington, Wisconsin, a sister Floy Carter, Seattle, Washington and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 5, 2019