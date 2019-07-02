|
|
Burton Lee Orr
Volin, SD - Burton Lee Orr, age 71 of rural Volin, SD longtime owner of Orr Feed and Farm Supply in Wakonda, SD, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene. Burial of ashes will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Westreville prior to services. Visitation will be from 5-7pm, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church. hansenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 2, 2019