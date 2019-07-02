Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Irene, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Lee Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton Lee Orr Obituary
Burton Lee Orr

Volin, SD - Burton Lee Orr, age 71 of rural Volin, SD longtime owner of Orr Feed and Farm Supply in Wakonda, SD, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene. Burial of ashes will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Westreville prior to services. Visitation will be from 5-7pm, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church. hansenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.