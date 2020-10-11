Cal Broughton
Canton, SD - Cal Ryan Broughton, age 56, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Private family burial of his ashes will take place at a later date.
Cal was born on November 9, 1963 in Canton, SD to Adam Jr. and Phyllis (DeWitt) Broughton. He graduated from Lennox High School. Cal worked in manufacturing, most recently at Adams. Cal enjoyed fishing, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, and collecting wolf memorabilia.
Cal is survived by his mother, Phyllis, Canton, SD; siblings, Adam (Moni) Broughton, York, NE, Les (Shirley) Broughton, Sioux Falls, SD, Steve (Dena) Broughton, Tea, SD, Eli Broughton, Sioux Falls, SD, Dottie Hitzemann, Sioux Falls, SD and Patty (Kent) Mulder, Sioux Falls, SD; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Jr. and sister, Julie Wiekeraad. www.andersonandsonsfh.com