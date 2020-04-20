|
Cal Fickbohm
Sioux Falls - Cal Fickbohm. Sioux Falls, SD, 31-year employee of Raven Industries, passed away April 17, 2020, at the age of 59.
Cal was a loyal and devoted family man. His life centered around his family. As a father, he had always made his children feel loved and well taken care of. Cal and Sandi were faithful members of First Baptist Church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Landon Fickbohm, Mason Fickbohm and Jenna Fickbohm, all of Sioux Falls; brother, Curt (Julie) Fickbohm, Vermillion, SD; sisters, Candice (Mark) Merrick, Alcester, SD, Colleen Fickbohm, Vermillion, SD; parents-in-law, Roy and Joyce Stotts of Sioux Falls, SD, and his brother in law, Steve (Kelley) Stotts of Omaha, NE. In addition to his wife, Sandi, Cal was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Craig; sister, Caryn; and an infant brother, Vernon, Jr.
Due to the current pandemic, private services will be held at this time with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020