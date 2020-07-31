1/1
Sioux Falls - Calmer Henke, 85, formerly of Davis, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his Sioux Falls home from natural causes. He was born near Lennox in 1935 and graduated from Centerville High School. He served in US Army. In 1971 he married Janice Brockman. The couple farmed near Davis and moved into Sioux Falls in 1994. He had also worked at Koyker Manufacturing and the Sioux Falls Landfill. Janice died in 2017. Survivors: daughter, Collette Hartman, Hartington, NE, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; one brother, Harlan Henke, Vermillion. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Alzheimer's research are suggested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
