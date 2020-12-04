Calvin Honeycutt
Brandon - Calvin E. Honeycutt, 87, of Brandon died December 2, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, Dec. 7 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. (Reception following at 3:30PM Brandon VFW). A public visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday, Dec. 6 also at the funeral home. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared Calvin's life are his wife, Clarice; children, Mark (Brenda) Honeycutt of Brandon, SD, Scott (Nadine) Honeycutt of San Diego, Brent Honeycutt of Coon Rapids, MN, Cynthia (Blaine) Petersen of Manhattan, IL, Jonathan Honeycutt of Minneapolis, MN, and Rachel McGuire of Burnsville, MN; sisters, Shelby (Richard) Martindale and Shirley McGonigal of Texarkana, TX; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.