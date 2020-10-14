Calvin MutersRapid City - Calvin Courtney Muters, age 75, of Rapid City, SD passed away on October 9th, 2020 after a long and enduring fight with cancer. No services are planned at this time.Cal was born February 7th, 1945 to Marlys and Courtney Muters in Spencer, SD. After graduating from Spencer High School in 1963, he joined the navy a few years later. Some of his most fond memories were in Hertford, NC where he owned and operated the "fishing center". A locals pub and bait shop along the inner banks of the Albemarle Sound.After moving back to South Dakota in the early 80s, he married his childhood sweetheart Judy. They gave birth to his only son Dustin in 1986. Cal was a notable coast to coast truck driver with well over 1 million miles logged. Cal was known for being the life of the party and always had great stories and jokes to share.Preceded in death by his Parents, brother Daryl and special friends Rosie and Rosemary.Survivors include Dustin Muters, Judy Muters, sister Suzy Donaho, Son in law Kevin and Alisa Stainbrook, their children Sean and Ryan, and multiple cousins from the Carey family.