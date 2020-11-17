1/1
Candace Ihnen
Crooks - Candace Ann Ihnen, 60, died on Nov. 9, 2020. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and link to view her service online.

Grateful for having shared her life are three daughters, Angela (Timothy Tikiba) Ihnen, Shannon Ihnen and Erica Ihnen all of Sioux Falls, SD; two granddaughters, Kamira Tikiba and Keondra Wilson; her mother, Beverly LaBore of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers, Terry and Jerry LaBore both of Sioux Falls, SD; her boyfriend, Bob Robson of Crooks, SD; her ex-husband, Steve Ihnen of Sioux Falls, SD; her three cats, Baby T, Rosco and Missy; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Ray LaBore; and one sister, Cheryl Thoreson.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
