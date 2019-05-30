|
Carl A. Grupp
Sioux Falls - Carl A. Grupp, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed peacefully into the great beyond on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls with family at his side.
Carl was born September 11, 1939, in Moorhead, MN to Carl M. and Solveig (Johnson) Grupp. As a child, he moved with his family to St. Paul, MN where he lived until 1953 when he moved to Sioux Falls, SD where he graduated from Washington High School in 1957. He returned to St. Paul attending the School of Associated Arts to pursue his secondary education. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in painting, with a minor in printmaking, from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design where he was awarded the prestigious Ethel Morrison Vanderlip Fellowship, a cash award given to an outstanding senior. With the award, in 1965 he traveled through Europe and studied at the Vrije Academie in The Hague, Netherlands. He went on to earn an M.F.A. with honors in printmaking and a minor in drawing from Indiana University. He returned to Sioux Falls in 1969 where he began his career as an art professor with Augustana College where he helped to inspire, develop, and guide the careers of several generations of artists who have gone on to become major forces in South Dakota, the region, and beyond. He faithfully served as professor of art and Chair of the Art Department (1986-1995, 1996-2002) until his retirement in 2004. Carl participated in over 100 regional, national, and international art exhibitions since 1961, with dozens of one-man shows.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Carl M. (Deanne) Grupp of Scottsdale, AZ, Sarah HisLaw of Sioux Falls, SD, and Saskia (Brad) Ekstrom of Phoenix, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and his sister, Dorothy Grupp of Tacoma, WA (nieces Kate and Stevie). Carol Wright (Sioux Falls) was Carl's faithful companion. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, William and Merlin.
The family suggests donations in Carl's honor be directed to https://artssouthdakota.org.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019