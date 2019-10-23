|
Carl B. Martinek
Sioux Falls - Carl Martinek, lifetime resident of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital. He was 64.
Carl Benson Martinek was born January 17, 1955, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Leonard and Eleanor (Benson) Martinek. He was raised in Sioux Falls where he attended public schools, graduating from Washington Senior High School in 1973. Carl then attended the University of Sioux Falls, where in 1977, he earned his Bachelor degree in business.
Carl began his career in banking. Working at Home Federal Savings and Loan, he held multiple positions including Loan Officer. Later, he became employed with Valley Bank in mortgage loans. In the late 1990s, Carl began a career with Pizza Inn on 41st Street. Managing that location until it's closing, he then transferred to the East 10th Street Pizza Inn. Carl managed that location until it closed in 2015. He then began working at Costco where he was currently employed.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church, an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, and enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers. Carl also liked to travel, and had taken several trips to the west coast visiting relatives in Washington State.
Blessed with an outgoing and friendly spirit, his kind and accommodating manner will be forever treasured.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Kelli (Shane) Bartels, Kristin Hoole; his son, Kyle (Bryan) Martinek-Braley; and his grandchildren, Briley and Kennedy Bartels. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Craig, and his aunt, Evelyn Kaplan.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry; or the Avera McKennan Cancer Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00Monday, October 28, 2019, at First Lutheran Church. The family will be present to greet friends from 2:00 to 4:00 Sunday October 27, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota across from Landscape Gardens)
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019