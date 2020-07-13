1/1
Carl John Zimmer
Carl John Zimmer

Garretson - Carl John Zimmer, 44, passed away at his home in Garretson on April 18, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1975 in Sioux Falls, SD to Gene and Lois (O'Brien) Zimmer.

Carl is survived by his children: Ethan Zimmer, Grace Zimmer, Sophia Zimmer; step-son: Jadon Johnson; brothers: Donald and Neal; sisters: Marbenette Watt, Colleen Cressman, Laurie Bennett, Katie Mireau and Cecilia Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Saturday July 18, 10:00 AM at Barnett-Lewis

Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
