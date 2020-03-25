|
Carl Norberg
Highlands Ranch - Carl Norberg of Highlands Ranch, Colo., passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born January 25, 1933 in Hawarden, Iowa where he grew up on his family's farm. He was a proud member of FFA.
Agriculture was always a passion no matter whether it was on the family farm, acquiring an agriculture degree from then South Dakota State College (now SDSU), working in banking or managing associations.
Carl was proud of his service in the U.S. Army, serving during the time of the Korean War. Even in the army, his prowess for agriculture paid off when he was easily able to run heavy equipment because of his farming background.
Carl was also the first association executive in Colorado to receive the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation from the American Society of Association Executives.
In his later years, before his health declined, he was an usher for his church St. Andrew UMC in Highlands Ranch, as well as the Landmark Theater - both he loved because of the interaction with people.
Carl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette; and his children from his first marriage, daughter Anne Greydanus (Bozeman, Mont.); Erik Norberg (Juno, Alaska); and, Chris Norberg (Bozeman, Mont.). He is also survived by grandchildren.
Donations can be made in his memory to: St. Andrew UMC Care Fund; 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020