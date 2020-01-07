|
|
Carla Scott
Sioux Falls - Carla Scott, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters Jennifer Tiedeman and her husband Seth, Natalie Rea and her husband Tony; grandchildren Maksen, Brooklyn, Audriana, and Giovanni, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Wally Tharp, OK; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 3 pm with a memorial service beginning at 3 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020