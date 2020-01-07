Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Carla Scott Obituary
Carla Scott

Sioux Falls - Carla Scott, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters Jennifer Tiedeman and her husband Seth, Natalie Rea and her husband Tony; grandchildren Maksen, Brooklyn, Audriana, and Giovanni, all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Wally Tharp, OK; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family present will be from 2 to 3 pm with a memorial service beginning at 3 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
