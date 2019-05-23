|
|
Carlotta J. VandeMore
Hudson, South Dakota - Hudson, SD: Carlotta VandeMore, 65, of Hudson, South Dakota lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home in Hudson. Memorial services will be held Sunday, May 26, at 3:00 PM at the Hudson Community Center with Pastor Kevin L. Jensen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Eden Cemetery of Hudson. Following the inurnment, Carlotta's family will greet friends back at the Hudson Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hudson Emergency Services or the Hudson Public Library. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
She is survived by her husband, Michael "Goober" VandeMore; son, Lee (Casey) Westphal of Hills, Minnesota; three daughters, Samantha (Loren) Miller of Hawarden, Iowa, Amanda (Ben) Van Wyhe of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Casey (Cory) Kroger of Beresford, South Dakota; sister, Terri (Dale) Cottrill of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and special friends, Toby and Sarah Waterman and Dennis and Deb Stoffel.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 23, 2019