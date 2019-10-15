|
Carly Johnson
Sioux Falls - Carly Marie Johnson age 29 of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday October 18, 2019 at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 am Saturday at Miller Westside, with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her parents, Michele Poss-Johnson, Sioux Falls, David Johnson, Billings, MT; her siblings, Garrett Walter, Brookings, SD, Sadie Plummer, Sioux Falls, and Jasmine Goldberg, Huson, MT; her grandmother Irene Johnson, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019