Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Carlyle D. Ahrens

Carlyle D. Ahrens Obituary
Carlyle D. Ahrens

Sioux Falls - Carlyle D. Ahrens, 86, passed away Fri., Nov. 1, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Thur., Nov. 7 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Nov. 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7:30 PM and a Liturgical Wake Service and Rosary starts at 7:30 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; 7 sons, Don (Gail) Ahrens, San Francisco, CA, Doug (Kim) Ahrens, Bradford (Karen) Ahrens and David Ahrens, all of Tampa, FL, Craig (Jean) Ahrens and Rob Ahrens, both of Sioux Falls, Mark (Pat) Ahrens, Arab, AL; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Ahrens, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
