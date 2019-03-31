|
Carlyn J. Brazee
Valley Springs - 11/17/1946 ~ 3/29/2019
Carlyn J. Brazee, 72, Valley Springs, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Visitation with family present will be 5:30-6:30pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will 2pm, Thursday, April 4, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon, SD. Interment to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Valley Springs.
Carlyn will be deeply missed by her two children, Barb (Trev) Dawley, Valley Springs, and Jerod Brazee, Garretson; five grandchildren, Brittany, Chadler, Taylor, Natalie, and Carson; six siblings and many cousins.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019