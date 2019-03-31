Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church
Brandon, SD
Carlyn J. Brazee


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlyn J. Brazee Obituary
Carlyn J. Brazee

Valley Springs - 11/17/1946 ~ 3/29/2019

Carlyn J. Brazee, 72, Valley Springs, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Visitation with family present will be 5:30-6:30pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will 2pm, Thursday, April 4, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon, SD. Interment to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Valley Springs.

Carlyn will be deeply missed by her two children, Barb (Trev) Dawley, Valley Springs, and Jerod Brazee, Garretson; five grandchildren, Brittany, Chadler, Taylor, Natalie, and Carson; six siblings and many cousins.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
