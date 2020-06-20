Carol Ann Peters
Carol Ann Peters

Sioux Falls - Carol Ann Peters, 77, died on June 19, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the home of her sister, Val Stone, 3068 Coral Ct. in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Barbara (Hank) Niemann, Rapid City, SD, Karin (Mike) Weeg, Harrisburg, SD, Steven (Staci) Peters, Garretson, SD and Amy Peters, Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Valerie Stone, Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Kathy Van Ningen, Madison, SD; brother-in-law, George Snyder, Tea, SD; special friend, Skeet Assid, The Villages, FL; and her Chihuahua, Chi Chi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin & Genevieve Van Ningen; granddaughter, Alison Sharp; three brothers, Dick, Paul and John Van Ningen; and two sisters, Darlene DeBuher and Flo Snyder.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
