Carol BeesleySioux Falls - Carol Beesley, 76, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Canistota Good Samaritan Center in Canistota, SD.Carol Everhart was born December 19, 1943 at Canton, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she attended school. On January 9, 1976, she was united in marriage with John Beesley in Sioux Falls.She is survived by her husband, John, of Sioux Falls; two sons, Bradley (Cindy) Benson of Victoria, MN and Brent Beesley of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren, Ashely, Brittney, Darien, Carissa, Lexi and Alyssa; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Miller of Sioux Falls, SD and Jean (Doane) Wood also of Sioux Falls. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Sherry Marsh.Memorial services will begin 10:00 am Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. The family will greet friends a half hour prior to services.