1/1
Carol Beesley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Beesley

Sioux Falls - Carol Beesley, 76, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Canistota Good Samaritan Center in Canistota, SD.

Carol Everhart was born December 19, 1943 at Canton, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she attended school. On January 9, 1976, she was united in marriage with John Beesley in Sioux Falls.

She is survived by her husband, John, of Sioux Falls; two sons, Bradley (Cindy) Benson of Victoria, MN and Brent Beesley of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren, Ashely, Brittney, Darien, Carissa, Lexi and Alyssa; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Miller of Sioux Falls, SD and Jean (Doane) Wood also of Sioux Falls. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Sherry Marsh.

Memorial services will begin 10:00 am Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. The family will greet friends a half hour prior to services.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved