Carol Braa

Carol BraaGarretson - Carol B Braa, 87, of Garretson, passed away October 27, 2020 at Palisades Healthcare Center as a result of Covid 19. Private family services will be held on a later date.Carol Berniece Braa was born on July 17, 1933 to Holden and Louise (Gunderson) Edmundson in the DeVall Hospital in Garretson, SD, being the youngest of 5 children. Carol was raised on a farm south of Garretson, and lived her entire life in the Garretson community. Carol was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson SD. Carol attended country school, and then junior high and high school at the Garretson School, graduating in 1951.Carol met and married Kermit Braa, at the Zion Lutheran Church, in Garretson, on January 16, 1955, and they began making their home in Garretson. Over the years, Carol was a stay at home mom to their three children. As well as being involved in teaching Sunday School, and being a den mother with the cub scouts for a number of years. Carol and Kerm enjoyed buying and selling treasures and junk-and traveling to Battle Lake, MN to set up at the outdoor flea markets, before opening their own business. Kermit and Carol owned and operated KC's Tap in Garretson for several years. After her husband's death, Carol was employed at Johnson Drug Store and Christmas in the Attic. Carol was also involved in the Senior Citizens Center volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program, as well as volunteering in the Garretson Museum.Grateful for having shared her life are her children: one daughter: Beth, Garretson; two sons: Mark (Pam) Braa, Garretson; Lynn (Lori) Braa, Sioux Falls; four grandchildren: Abby (Matt) Iverson, Jordan (Kealey) Braa, Jacob (Jaclyn) Braa, Kayla (Marc) Buono; ten great-grandchildren: Kelsey Keegan, Paisley Iverson, Armin Iverson, Miriam Braa, Lorelei Braa, Theodore Braa, Elaine Braa, Baker Braa, Isabella Buono, Emilia Buono.Carol spent great joy in seeing her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.Carol was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings and their spouses: brother: Milton (Loraine) Edmundson, and sisters: Evelyn (Henry) Dalgaard, Helen (Marvin) Engelson, and Marjorie (Mel) Lamp.