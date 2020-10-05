Carol Callahan

Carol CallahanSioux Falls - Carol was born on a farm near Park Rapids, Minnesota on October 10, 1922 to William and Carol "Hattie" (Stevens) Morrison. Her family moved to Sioux Falls in 1927, where Carol was raised and attended school.Carol married Henry Callahan, of Elk Point, South Dakota, during WWII at Fort Benning, Georgia on September 19, 1942. They lived in Sioux Falls where they raised their family.Carol actively served on the Minnehaha County Historical Society Board and chaired the committee overseeing the reprint of Bailey's book, The History of Minnehaha County. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling to research the family history and vacationing with Henry. She became an accomplished painter after taking it up at the age of 60.Henry passed away in 1989. Carol married Charles Stoner on July 17, 1998. She and Charles enjoyed going camping. Charles passed away in 2002.Carol is survived by two sons, James (Diane) Callahan, Scottsdale AZ and Ronald (Julie) Callahan, Hartford SD; five grandchildren: Jeff (Tamara) Callahan, Chris Callahan, Daniel Begeman, Jennifer (Jeff) Ross, Audrey Callahan and many dear nieces and nephews. Special friends who meant a great deal to her - Denny Tew, P.J. Stoner, John Elvig.She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a daughter, Nancy Begeman; and her brothers - William, Donald, Charles and Raymond Morrison.Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Bethesda of Beresford for the loving care given to her.Visitation will be 2-7 pm Wednesday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with family present 5-7 pm. Funeral 11 am Thursday at the funeral home.