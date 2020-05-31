Carol Jean Husmann
Sioux Falls - Carol Husmann, 60, of Hartford, SD passed away on Saturday May 30th, 2020 at Sanford Hospital. Carol Jean Neubert was born May 18, 1960 to Stanley and Una Jean Neubert in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband: Ray Husmann, Hartford, SD; her children: Jason Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD, Tawny VerBeek (Jared), Sioux Falls, SD, and Erin Anderson (Sam Brink), Sioux Falls, SD; her 7 grandchildren: Macy and Kindra Anderson, Tea, SD, Braxton, Autumn, Alexis and Paisley VerBeek, Sioux Falls, SD, and Morgan Brink, Sioux Falls,SD; her sisters: Jan Wittrock (Dave), Sioux Falls, SD, Diane (Dennis) Albright, Sioux Falls, SD; brother: Mike Neubert (Rhonda), Aberdeen, SD, and a host of in-laws and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.
Carol's biggest joy in life were her 7 grandchildren and her animals.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in Argus Leader from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.